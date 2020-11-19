This Friday, I am planning to be in Ozark covering the Hillbillies' Class 4A second-round playoff game against Ashdown.

It should be one of the more intriguing playoff games in the area, not to mention the entire state of Arkansas.

A quick disclaimer before I venture any further: I am a native of Ashdown and an Ashdown High School grad, Class of 1989.

In my more than a quarter-century in this business, I have never covered a football game involving my alma mater. Until now.

In nearly the 30-year time span that I left my hometown to go off to college and then relocate during my subsequent journey through the working world, I saw the Ashdown Panthers play just once, and that was as a fan.

In 2012, I had returned to my hometown for a few days due to a family emergency and Ashdown happened to be playing at home on a Friday night. I went to the game and saw the Panthers mercy-rule Pulaski Robinson (wow, have times really changed with that program these days).

But I'm not going to Ozark just to see my alma mater play. No, sir.

I'm also going to see how the Hillbillies will fare.

There have been high hopes all off-season in Ozark with the team coming off an appearance in the 4A semifinals, a run that ended with a loss to the aforementioned Pulaski Robinson.

Ozark finished the regular season 7-3, with two of those losses by a combined total of four points. That included a one-point defeat to bitter rival Booneville and a three-point loss to Mena in a game which essentially decided the 4A-4 title.

Dealing with COVID-19 hasn't helped matters, either.

"COVID kind of changed things a little bit as far as preparation-wise, because a bunch of the guys were doing stuff on their own and it was kind of limited," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "I think it kind of hurt us early on; we were hoping they could be a little better on their own, but we were kind of behind starting out as far as how we were in shape and ready to go as far as offensive and defensive assignments and things like that.

"So that's been the biggest thing to overcome, just getting back into playing shape and things like that."

But the Hillbillies enter Friday's game having hit their stride. They have won their last three ballgames by an average margin of 25 points.

"It took us a little time to kind of get back into the sync of things with all the COVID issues and stuff like that," Burns said.

"Getting back into shape, that was big. ... Then as far as playing a bunch of kids, we've been able to keep our guys fresh as far as running backs and even receivers, so hopefully, that will help us not be as beat up, especially even as we were last year."

Both Ozark and Ashdown come into Friday's game in the unusual position of each drawing opening-round byes last week.

It's also not the first time Ozark and Ashdown have squared off on the gridiron, which is another reason I put Friday's game down on the docket.

Four years ago, the two squads faced off in another playoff game at Ozark.

The Panthers put together a dominant first half, and took a 16-0 lead at halftime. But in the second half, the Hillbillies had a big comeback and pulled out a 23-22 win against an Ashdown squad that featured, among other players, current Arkansas defensive backs LaDarrius Bishop and Montaric Brown along with current LSU baseball player Jaden Hill, who was playing quarterback for the Panthers that night.

Burns remarked that this season's edition of the Panthers have plenty of talent and may be just as talented as that 2016 edition.

Ashdown also finished 7-3 in the regular season and were fifth in the ultra-competitive 4A-7, but one of those wins came against perennial 4A kingpin Nashville and the Panthers also played Pulaski Robinson tough before falling in overtime.

"It's going to be a big game for both sides," Burns said. "So fans ought to get their money's worth."

That's incentive right there to get over to Ozark on Friday night. Even if the Hillbillies just happen to be playing my old school.