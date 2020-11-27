The Greenwood Bulldogs meet Marion on Friday night in a surprise matchup in the Class 6A semifinals.

Greenwood, the expected participant in their 19th semifinal, welcomes the Patriots, who finished as the sixth seed in the 6A-East, to Smith-Robinson Stadium.

The winner will advance to the Class 6A championship game on Dec. 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

Greenwood (12-0) is 13-5 in semifinal games, all beginning in 1996.

Marion (4-7) lost its only semifinal appearance in 2006 to Mountain Home.

Here are five keys to Friday’s semifinal playoff game in Greenwood.

HOW’D THEY GET HERE

Greenwood rolled through the regular season perfect overall and in the 6A-West, going into post-season play as the No. 1 team in Class 6A.

Greenwood defeated West Memphis, 55-7, and Mountain Home, 49-13, in the first two rounds of the playoffs and did not allow a point in the second half of either game.

Marion received a forfeit win in the first round over Benton, which cancelled due to Covid concerns, and then beat Van Buren, 55-34, last week in the second round.

KEY MATCHUP

Greenwood’s linebackers versus Marion’s athletic skilled players.

The Bulldogs moved linebackers Parker Gill and Jordan Hanna up on the line of scrimmage to combat Mountain Home’s athletic option quarterback in last week’s game.

This week, Greenwood will likely play its normal four linebackers with Gill and Hanna joining Connor Marvin and Colt Owenby.

The quartet has been strong against the run and against the pass both in coverage and in pass rushing situations.

That will be necessary against Marion quarterback Daedrick Cail, who has thrown for 6,499 yards and 66 touchdowns in his three-year career as a starting quarterback. He’s completed 467 passes in 797 attempts.

KEY TO VICTORY

For Greenwood, it’s another balanced attack.

The Bulldogs have rushed for 2,125 yards this season and thrown for 3,064 yards.

It marks just the sixth time in school history for the Bulldogs to rush for at least 2,000 yards and pass for at least 3,000 yards in a season along with 2018, 2016, 2015, 2012, and 2011.

Hunter Wilkinson powers the run game with 1,353 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Quarterback L.D. Richmond has thrown for 2,420 and 25 scores, and Hunter Houston has added 528 yards and five scores.

For Marion, it will be keeping the ball on sustained drives and keeping the ball away from Greenwood's potent offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Marion running back Brandon Mackey rushed 19 times for 348 yards with touchdown sprints of 80, 89 and 70 yards in last week’s 55-34 win over Van Buren.

Prior to last week’s playoff game, Mackey had 47 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He didn’t play until October 2 against Sylvan Hills.

Mackey is a move-in from Cordova, Tn., a suburb east of Memphis.

PERFECT THURSDAY

The Bulldog’s practice on Thursday consisted of a final walk-through for tonight’s game, and they practice until it is perfect thus the name.

Last Thursday’s practice before the game against Mountain Home wasn’t very good.

The school was out for virtual learning the final two days last week and then this week, so the Bulldogs returned to the practice field last Friday morning to get it right.

"We had a bad practice Thursday," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "We normally don’t do that. Our kids usually practice real well. Because of that, we changed our schedule and had a walk-through. They came in and were more focused and dialed in."

TODAY’S TICKET

Marion at Greenwood

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Marion 4-7, 2-4 6A-East; Greenwood 11-0, 6-0 6A-West

Rankings: Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 4 overall in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll;

Last week: Marion defeated Van Buren, 55-34; Greenwood defeated Mountain Home, 49-13

Last meeting: Greenwood won, 42-3, in 2015.