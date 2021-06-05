UAFS announces appointment of vice chancellor of finance and administration

Staff Writer

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has announced the appointment of Carey Tucker as vice chancellor of the Division of Finance and Administration.

Tucker will serve as the institution’s chief financial officer and is responsible for oversight of the university’s outsourced services, supervision of bond performance, and the Budget, Finance & Business Services, human resources, plant operations, IT services, and university police departments on the UAFS campus.

He currently serves as vice president of Finance and Administration at South Arkansas Community College where he has developed significant experience in financing the operational needs and strategic vision of the institution.

In his role at SouthArk, he manages budgets, financial statements, accounting, financial planning, legislative requests, human resources, procurement, physical plant, contract review, real estate transactions, safety, security, information technology, and property and vehicle insurance programs. He also provided executive management of auxiliary operations for the El Dorado Conference Center, the college bookstore, vending operations, and the South Arkansas Arboretum State Park.

"My wife and I are really excited about coming to UAFS and joining the Fort Smith community,” said Tucker, who will begin his role at UAFS in early July. Tucker and his wife of 41 years, the former Gretchen Wilson, have three sons and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his higher education background, Tucker is an active member of numerous state, regional and national organizations, a board member-at-large for the Arkansas Association of College and University Business Officers, and was selected as the 2020 Arkansas Phi Beta Lambda Outstanding Business Person of the Year.

“As a deeply respected, incredibly knowledgeable individual, I know Carey Tucker will thrive at UAFS,” said UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley. “I am confident his creativity, strategic vision, and deep understanding of higher education, finance, and the laws and processes of the state of Arkansas will lead to his success in all areas of the Division of Finance and Administration.”

Before entering the higher education sphere in 2015, Tucker served a distinguished military career, which culminated in his role as the deputy director for Logistics, Installations and Mission Support for the Air Force Global Strike Command, and helped him develop a wealth of knowledge on the impact of operational decisions on strategic, long-term organizational objectives, and decisive planning through good financial times and dire financial straits. During his 30-years in the U.S. Air Force, Tucker, a retired colonel, managed multimillion-dollar budgets and developed policies to manage more than $4 billion in inventory, and led numerous multi-functional organizations including two commands.