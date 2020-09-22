Grammy winner Whyte back by popular demand

SANDY JOHANSEN

Staff writer

Grove Park was full of Villagers and visitors, masked and seated socially distanced to enjoy the free concert by Grammy winner Bill Whyte.

Sponsored by Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association Recreation Department and the Lifelong Learning Institute of Hot Springs Village, Whyte didn’t disappoint as his music and comedy were spot on.

Whyte combines classic Nashville country melodies with amusing lyrics. Between numbers, he also conveyed personal stories of music, awards, and friends, with a comedic note ending each anecdote about his compositions and partners.

“Grits and Gravy,” “Join the Amish,” “I’m Retired,” “I’m Goin’ Ugly Early Tonight” and “Don’t Come Knockin’ if the Tiki Hut’s Rockin’” were not only pleasing to the ear, but brought amusement and chuckles from the audience.

Whyte surprised everyone with an early Christmas song. “This is one of the stupidest I’ve ever written,” he joked. What was the song? “I Ain’t Drinkin’ Alone Til the Dogs Come Home.”

Pretty songs, funny songs, with comic interludes. A very entertaining evening to spend with family, friends and neighbors.