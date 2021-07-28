Charleston archery team sweeps the podium at championship

Miranda Holman

Stacy Mitchum, program director and head coach of the Charleston Archery in the Schools program, found her love of archery through hunting and competitions and wanted to find a way to share the hobby with her students.

In 2016, Mitchum began the program with only a high school team. She chose to use the National Archery in the Schools Program because of it is open to all students. According to the NASP headquarters, "The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12 through the sport of archery. Through it, students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and life," Michum said. "I love that the program does not discriminate based on size, athletic ability, popularity, or socioeconomic status. Every student in the program shoots the same kind of bow and arrows."

Since beginning the program, Charleston Archery in the Schools has expanded the program to include teams in each of the three divisions: elementary, middle and high school. The program now has 72 team members, along with assistant coaches Donnie Mitchum and Jordan Johnson.

This year, the elementary team won the Region 5 Championship and was the Arkansas State Championship runner-up. "The team participated in Nationals and finished 27th out of 132 teams. 4th grader Katie DeWitt finished 11th of 1,549 elementary girls, earning her a trip to the World Championship and the distinction of being named to the Easton Academic All-American team."

The middle school team won the regional and state championships. Seventh grader Ava Martinez was the middle school girls state champion, while teammate Taylor Couthren finished second. "The team participated in Nationals and earned a trip to the World Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where the archers earned a top 10 finish. The high school team was Region 5 runner up and competed in the state tournament," Mitchum said.

While at the world championship, the archers became interested in 3D archery, where competitors shoot life-size foam animals such as deer, hogs, bears and wolves. "My husband Donnie and I still compete in 3D archery, so we invited team members to accompany us to the Arkansas Archery Shooters Association State Tournament in Conway," Mitchum said.

That interest paid off as the Charleston archers swept the podium while competing in the NASP Archery Youth Barebow Recurve Division. Lindsey Dahlem, Katlyn Little and Isabella Shaw placed first, second and third, respectively.

"As a result, we are working on writing a grant and raising funds to purchase a 3D range for our school so we can compete in the NASP/IBO 3D Challenge in addition to the bullseye competitions," Mitchum said.