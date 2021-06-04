Franklin County Quorum Court: June meeting agenda

Charleston Express

The Franklin County Quorum Court will holdng its regular meeting on Thursday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at the Ozark Courthouse. The following is the meeting agenda:

A. Call to order

B. Prayer

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Roll call

E. Reading/approval of minutes of last regular meeting

I. Judge’s report

II. Sheriff’s report

III. Committee reports

IV. Old business

V. New business

a. Sandra Key with Ozark Main Street will address the Court asking permission to paint a mural on the east side of the District Court Building.

b. Appropriation Ordinance 2021-35: Ordinance to appropriate funds from County General Unappropriated to Roads – Other Professional Services.

c. Appropriation Ordinance 2021-36: Ordinance to appropriate funds in the Cares Act Fund 1005 to refurbish the emergency storm sirens in Franklin County.

d. Appropriation Ordinance 2021-37: Ordinance to appropriate funds in the American Rescue Plan Act to install an air-ventilation system in the county buildings.

e. Resolution 2021-11: Resolution removing Linda West from the Simmons Bank Franklin County Sheriff’s Bonds & Fines account.

f. Resolution 2021-12: Resolution removing Linda West from the Bank OZK Franklin County Sheriff’s Bonds & Fines account.

VI. Public input

VII. Adjournment