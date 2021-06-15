Charleston aims to spay, neuter more strays

Miranda Holman

The city of Charleston has partnered with the Charleston Dog Shelter and Eastside Animal Hospital to reduce the overpopulation of cats and dogs and reduce the number of animals euthanized in shelters.

In a new effort to reduce the city's stray animal population, the city received a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services through their Spay and Neuter Grant Program to carry out the goals and objectives of the program.

According to the city's website, the 50/50 grant provides funds to cities of the first class, cities of the second class, incorporated towns, unincorporated towns, or counties of the state of Arkansas to assist organizations that provide spay and neuter services for cats and dogs.

The city's goal was to spay/neuter at least 70 animals. Currently, the city has provided services to over half that number and is now hoping to surpass the original goal. City of Charleston project coordinator Heather Tygart said, "Since the start of the program, 39 animals have been spayed or neutered. Twenty-five of those are stray cats that have been captured, altered, and then released. The other fourteen are dogs or cats belonging to community residents who have participated in the spay/neuter program."

Susan Hayes with the Charleston Dog Shelter has been coordinating efforts to assist pet owners with spay/neuter services. "Susan and the dog shelter are connected to the community, so it was natural that they help identify eligible or at-risk pets who qualify for the grant program," added Tygart.

In February, Charleston began capturing cats from feral colonies throughout the city and transporting them to Eastside Animal Hospital, where a spay or neuter could be performed.

"Once a cat is altered, its ear is tipped for future identification and then released back into the colony. This trap, alter, release method stops the breeding cycle of cats and therefore improves their lives while preventing reproduction."

In addition to the "TNR" program, the city grant funds are also used to assist qualified pet owners with some or all the cost of a spay/neuter for their pet dog or cat. "As of today, we have just a little over half of the funds remaining to spend on spay/neuter surgeries. As funds begin to deplete, we will have to prioritize surgeries."

Due to limited funds, assistance is case by case, prioritizing females needing to be spayed. "Ideally, we want to spay a female cat or dog as that is the most effective way to prevent accidental and unwanted litters."

Eastside Animal Hospital in Fort Smith designates a day each week specifically to perform surgeries on the animals brought in through the city's program and has been flexible with the municipality on delivery and pick up. "The staff and doctors have been very helpful with our spay/neuter program. They have been flexible with me on the delivery and pick up of the strays, which has been great, so we don't have cats sitting in cages longer than absolutely necessary."

Tygart said the city is grateful for the partnerships with the Charleston Dog Shelter and Eastside Animal Hospital to help control the feral cat problem. "Our city workers have also played a huge role in getting this program off the ground. They are out in the city daily and can identify where the biggest feral colonies are."

The city plans to continue the spay-neuter program throughout the year as long as funding remains available.

For more information about spay/neuter assistance, residents should contact the Charleston Dog Shelter at 479-965-3591. Pet owners may also submit requests for help with the spay/neuter of their animal through the online application found on the city's website.