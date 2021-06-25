Charleston Public Library hosting summer reading program

Miranda Holman

Charleston Public Library has moved back to in-person programs for children and adults. The library is currently in the middle of its Tails and Tales summer reading program which is suitable for all ages.

COVID changed how many library programs were conducted, including providing virtual summer and reading programs. "Last summer, our summer reading program was entirely virtual or portable, so we didn't have the opportunity to do anything with our patrons in person. This year, we've had the privilege of being able to go back to meeting in person gradually," said Hannah Hobbs, library branch manager.

Hobbs stated that the library has a strict disinfection process after each day or each program, which includes wiping down all items checked in and out and offering virtual programs through the Charleston Public Library's Facebook page.

"One of our upcoming virtual programs is our ABC Circus event with show dogs Cash, Copper and Casper," said Hobbs. The event will combine circus tricks with literacy skills for kids provided through the library's Facebook page beginning July 12. The library will also offer showings of the event on July 12 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"Our adults have enjoyed our Upcycle Programs and our book club during the summer." Hobbs said that anyone who calls to sign up for the book club receives a book. The next Upcycle Program will be held on July 12 at 5 p.m. to make rag rugs. "Most importantly, we've seen lots of families attend different events together and find time to read books, peruse the decorations inside the library, and spend time together."

The library will also be hosting its "Trunks and Treats Carnival" on July 29 from 4-6 p.m. outside the library for the whole family. The event will include games, prizes, popcorn and more. "We have also really enjoyed offering outdoor movies for the community and hope to offer more in August and September."

Hobbs said that the library believes that the benefits of summer programs are numerous. "Children involved in reading programs during the summer are more likely to retain knowledge and grow as readers, families are more likely to spend time together, and the library becomes a safe place for whole families to come and spend time."

Although the summer reading program officially ends July 30, Hobbs said the library offers programs year-round for all ages. In addition, if kids sign up to read and win prizes, the library will accept reading tracking sheets until school begins in August.

For more information about the Tails and Tales program call 479-965-2605, or to register visit bit.ly/CHsrpRegister. The library is open Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.