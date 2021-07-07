Charleston Schools announce free meals for youth through summer

Miranda Holman

Special to the Charleston Express

The Charleston School District is taking steps to ensure free meals are offered to all Charleston youth in an effort to reach more of the estimated 12 million youths experiencing food insecurity.

The district said in an announcement that it was providing all youths under the age of 18 with free meals until Aug. 5. The meals include breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday in the elementary/middle school cafeteria.

According to Superintendent Melissa Moore, the program allows children to receive two meals a day during the summer. "We hope parents find it helpful to have these meals provided for their children."

The Department of Human Services funds the Summer Food Service Program. The district receives reimbursement for the meals served during the summer months from the National School Lunch Program, just as it would during the school year.

"We believe that the program will be a benefit to our students and other children, during the summer, to ensure that they have access to healthy meals."

In a recent statement, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, "We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families' financial circumstances. Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources."

The district has had several athletic camps on campus from various schools, and those students were also able to eat for free thanks to the program. Moore said that the program is open to any child that steps onto the Charleston campus. "The goal is to feed children, not only our students but any child in the area."

Breakfast is available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. For more information on the program, contact the Charleston School District at 479-965-7160.