Local playground receives new impact surface

Miranda Holman

As summer has officially kicked into full swing, families in Charleston can now enjoy the new improvements at the local playground at the city ballfields.

The playground is a draw for families with small children from the Charleston area. With the new impact surface, parents can let their children have fun without worrying about safety. Charleston’s project coordinator Heather Tygart said that without the impact surface, there is no cushion to help soften any falls that may occur while kids are playing. “The impact surface provides a safer and cleaner play area for our kids.”

According to Tygart, replenishing the impact surface at the playground is part of the city of Charleston’s general maintenance. “This is just a general maintenance activity that goes with having playgrounds and play equipment in our parks.”

The improvements to the playground were overdue, and to ensure that the area was suitable for children, the playground needed a full load of mulch to get it back to where it needed to be. “It had been two or three years since the impact surface was maintained at that playground. Our kids benefit from a much safer and cleaner play area.”

City workers were responsible for adding the mulch throughout the playground. With extra mulch on hand, Tygart stated that the city would refresh the impact surface periodically. “The impact surface is a natural material and will break down with play activity and exposure to elements.” Tygart commented that with regular maintenance and periodic “freshening” of the top layer, the new impact surfacing should last for many years.

The impact surface also helps with water drainage when it rains and prevents puddles from forming beneath the play equipment, which is beneficial for families enjoying the playground.