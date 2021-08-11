Charleston, County Line prepare for new school year amid COVID concerns

Miranda Holman

Special to the Charleston Express

Charleston and County Lines schools start on Aug. 16, but with rising concerns about the delta variant of COVID, many parents are concerned about how the new year will look. However, the administration for both schools said they are preparing to protect students and teachers and they’re ready for their students.

Charleston Superintendent Missy Moore Moore said the district plans to have a traditional calendar this year and a whole school day when school starts. “We are truly excited to welcome our students back for the new school year. We know that the best opportunity for students to learn is to be physically present in the classroom with their teachers.”

Charleston Elementary School's open house will take place on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., and the middle school’s open house will be Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

School supplies will be provided for Charleston K-12 students by the district this year. Funds the district received from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program will be used for the supplies.

“We feel this will benefit our families by not having the financial burden of the ‘back to school supply list.’ We know that those funds will run out in three years, but we hope to find another funding source for the school supplies that will enable us to continue the program,” said Moore.

Although there are no requirements in place at this time, the district is encouraging students to wear masks when indoors.

“If we feel the need to make adjustments, we will announce any changes,” said Moore.

Charleston Schools will implement the same COVID strategies it used last year, which include social distancing, frequent hand washing, misting the classrooms and buses, and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces. The goal is to create a safe environment where students come to school every day and learn.

“We are committed to doing all we can to create a safe learning environment for the students of the Charleston School District,” said Moore.

County Line Superintendent Taylor Gattis said the district is excited to get the students back on campus. The district will also provide all school supplies for the 2021-22 school year with funds received from the Enhanced Student Achievement program.

"This is a huge benefit to families. The money they save by not having to buy school supplies can be spent on some back-to-school clothes or other necessities they may have," Gattis said.

Gattis confirmed that all County Line School open houses will be held virtually this year. In addition, the district is also preparing to continue the same disinfecting and cleaning procedures that it implemented last school year.

"We will distance students as much as possible, we will keep the same routines in the cafeteria that we had last year and we will recommend masks be worn as we utilize The Arkansas Ready for Learning Plan," Gattis said.

Currently, school districts cannot require students to wear masks, but Gattis said he feels the use of masks last year helped with the district's minimal sickness rate.

"If we follow similar procedures as last year, I do believe we can have another successful year with students on campus. We know that is the best place for them to receive a quality education."