Cold front to bring fall temps

A taste of fall is expected to come to the Fort Smith region this week.

The region on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is expected to not exceed 72 degrees Fahrenheit and reach lows in the mid- to low-50s. Although brief, the cold front from Canada will bring what National Weather Service Forecaster Ray Sondag says will be more common weather near the end of the month.

The cold front is expected to move through the Midwest this week, dropping temperatures in every region it hits. Fort Smith is on the eastern edge of the front, according to forecast models.

“We’re just getting a big weather shift,” said Sondag. “It’s a big high pressure system that’s been controlling this area for the last few weeks bringing this hot weather that’s going away, and now we’re going to get a big push of Canadian air into the region. It’s a jet stream shift.”

Sondag said it’s uncommon for fronts like this to move through the area this early in the fall months. He also said the weather will give way to the summer weather the region had seen up until the front.

But the summer weather won’t last forever, he said.

“(The front is) just a temporary reprieve of what we’ve been seeing, but it’s a taste of things to come,” Sondag said.